Free and Open Source Software

teleport - modern SSH server - LinuxLinks
Teleport provides connectivity, authentication, access controls and audit for infrastructure.
Teleport includes an identity-aware access proxy, a CA that issues short-lived certificates, a unified access control system and a tunneling system to access resources behind the firewall.
BOSGAME M4 Plus Mini PC: AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS - LinuxLinks
This is a series looking at the BOSGAME M4 Plus Mini PC running Linux. In this series, I examine every aspect of this Mini PC in detail from a Linux perspective.
The BOSGAME M4 Plus Mini PC is a powerful computer based on an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor with integrated Radeon 780M graphics.
The AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS is a mobile processor with 8 cores, launched in January 2023. It’s part of the Ryzen 9 lineup, using the Zen 4 (Phoenix) architecture with Socket FP8. The core count is effectively doubled courtesy of AMD Simultaneous Multithreading (SMT), with the CPU having 16 threads. Ryzen 9 7940HS has 16 MB of L3 cache and operates at 4 GHz by default, but can boost up to 5.2 GHz.
Kalorite - lightweight audio player - LinuxLinks
Kalorite is a small-size Qt6 audio player that aims to be modern and easy-to-use made for the developer’s needs to use on KDE.
