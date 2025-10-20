How I turned a Gaming Mini-PC into my first home server

Highlights of PeaZip 10.7 include a new image viewer component (File manager > View images) that lets users view images and preview images inside archives, supporting features like zoom, immersive mode, rename, delete, and basic navigation, along with support for displaying image thumbnails in the file manager on all platforms.

Coming almost four months after digiKam 8.7, the digiKam 8.8 release introduces a new feature that lets users import or export tag hierarchies to and from text files, support for focus point visualization for FujiFilm and Olympus/OM Systems cameras in the Preview module, and support for automatically using monitor color profiles on Wayland.

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Coming three years after SuperTuxKart 1.4, the SuperTuxKart 1.5 release brings a new benchmark mode, new LoD (Level of Detail) settings to reduce “popping”, finer control of the game’s audio levels, new egg hunts on the Black Forest, Gran Paradisio Island, and The Old Mine tracks, and support for spotlights.

HackerBox has released Issue 0119, titled “Geopositioning.” This edition marks ten years of the subscription series and focuses on satellite positioning and mapping through the ESP-WROOM-32 system-on-chip and the Thrifty Yeti Locator (TYL) platform. The kit combines hardware assembly with firmware development in the Arduino IDE to demonstrate GNSS and geolocation principles.

Orange Pi has unveiled the Orange Pi 4 Pro, a compact single-board computer designed for high-performance edge applications. It integrates an octa-core Allwinner A733 processor, a 3 TOPS NPU, and supports up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory, combining AI acceleration with a wide range of expansion interfaces.

GIGABYTE has announced the AI TOP ATOM personal AI supercomputer designed for on-premises AI development. The compact system is powered by the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GB10 Superchip and delivers supercomputer-level performance within a 1-liter chassis.

How I turned a Gaming Mini-PC into my first home server

As mentioned, we used the latest stable version of Ubuntu (at the time of writing, it was 25.10) without a GUI. This means the PC is only usable via the command line, which officially makes me a hacker and a protagonist in Mr. Robot.

[...]

Playing around with this setup has awakened my inner nerd, and I want to explore Linux much more. The last time I mained a Linux version was over 15 years ago, when I fried my Windows install and was so fed up that I ran openSUSE and Linux Mint for a few months. Then I bought a Mac and never looked back.

But between playing around on the Steam Deck, installing Bazzite on a bunch of devices, and now this project, my interest in Linux has only grown. Add to that the fact that macOS Tahoe looks terrible, and Windows is only good as a gaming platform, trying Linux might actually be a viable option. Especially since about 80% of my work happens in a browser.

So, as I’m writing this, I’m downloading some Linux-distros to the mini PC and plan to use the untapped power of the 7840U (since the web apps I’m running barely tickle Hebe) to run a virtual machine I can connect to when I’m on the go.

As mentioned, my primary work machine is a MacBook Pro running Apple Silicon, so while I could use Asahi Linux, this method seems like the best of both worlds. When I need something that doesn’t run on Linux, I can switch to macOS, and when I want to feel like Elliot Alderson, I just remotely connect to Hebe.

So 2025 might just be my year of Linux on the Desktop. Or at least the year of pretending I know what I’m doing.

