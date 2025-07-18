news
Distributions and Operating Systems, Free Software, and More
Distributions and Operating Systems
HaikuOS ☛ Haiku Activity & Contract Report, June 2025
This report covers hrev58898 through hrev58945.
Open Hardware/Modding
Hackaday ☛ 8-Core ARM Pocket Computer Runs NixOS
What has 8 ARM cores, 8 GB of RAM, fits in a pocket, and runs NixOS? It’s no pi-clone SBC, but [MWLabs]’s smartphone– a OnePlus 6, to be precise.
Purism ☛ Purism CEO Todd Weaver: U.S.-Made Liberty Phone Proves Domestic Tech Manufacturing Is Possible—and Competitive
In a recent Bloomberg Technology interview, Todd Weaver, CEO of Purism, challenged the widespread belief that building smartphones in the U.S. is economically unfeasible. Purism’s Liberty Phone—manufactured with made-in-USA electronics—stands as a working proof of concept.
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
-
The Register UK ☛ Symbian: The forgotten FOSS phone OS
Smartphones are everywhere. They are entirely commoditized now. Most of them run Android, which uses the Linux kernel. The rest run Apple's iOS, which uses the same XNU kernel as macOS. As we've said before, they're not Unix-like, they really are Unix™.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Krita ☛ Krita Monthly Update - Edition 28 | Krita
Welcome to the June 2025 development and community update.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
PostgreSQL ☛ PostgreSQL 18 Beta 2 Released!
The PostgreSQL Global Development Group announces that the second beta release of bugs and other issues.
Programming/Development
Buttondown LLC ☛ Maybe writing speed actually is a bottleneck for programming
I'm a big (neo)vim buff. My config is over 1500 lines and I regularly write new scripts. I recently ported my neovim config to a new laptop. Before then, I was using VSCode to write, and when I switched back I immediately saw a big gain in productivity.
People often pooh-pooh vim (and other assistive writing technologies) by saying that writing code isn't the bottleneck in software development. Reading, understanding, and thinking through code is!
Rust
-
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 608
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
