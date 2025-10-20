Highlights of PeaZip 10.7 include a new image viewer component (File manager > View images) that lets users view images and preview images inside archives, supporting features like zoom, immersive mode, rename, delete, and basic navigation, along with support for displaying image thumbnails in the file manager on all platforms.

Coming almost four months after digiKam 8.7, the digiKam 8.8 release introduces a new feature that lets users import or export tag hierarchies to and from text files, support for focus point visualization for FujiFilm and Olympus/OM Systems cameras in the Preview module, and support for automatically using monitor color profiles on Wayland.

Coming three years after SuperTuxKart 1.4, the SuperTuxKart 1.5 release brings a new benchmark mode, new LoD (Level of Detail) settings to reduce “popping”, finer control of the game’s audio levels, new egg hunts on the Black Forest, Gran Paradisio Island, and The Old Mine tracks, and support for spotlights.

HackerBox has released Issue 0119, titled “Geopositioning.” This edition marks ten years of the subscription series and focuses on satellite positioning and mapping through the ESP-WROOM-32 system-on-chip and the Thrifty Yeti Locator (TYL) platform. The kit combines hardware assembly with firmware development in the Arduino IDE to demonstrate GNSS and geolocation principles.

Orange Pi has unveiled the Orange Pi 4 Pro, a compact single-board computer designed for high-performance edge applications. It integrates an octa-core Allwinner A733 processor, a 3 TOPS NPU, and supports up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory, combining AI acceleration with a wide range of expansion interfaces.

GIGABYTE has announced the AI TOP ATOM personal AI supercomputer designed for on-premises AI development. The compact system is powered by the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GB10 Superchip and delivers supercomputer-level performance within a 1-liter chassis.

These Are My Favorite Portable Linux Apps to Keep on a Flash Drive

Ever wish you didn't have to go through the process of installing applications you need to use on every Linux desktop you access? I do too, and that's why I started carrying AppImages around in a USB drive. Here are some of my favorites.

AppImages are similar to portable EXE applications you can get for Windows, but they only work on Linux. They're self-contained application files with all the dependencies they need and run on just about any Linux distribution. That means you never need to worry about common Linux problems like software that's absent from or outdated in your distro's repositories. You can copy or move them to an external flash drive and run them on virtually any Linux desktop you boot up.

Flameshot: Take Screenshots Anywhere

With the portable version of Flameshot, you can capture and annotate professional-looking screenshots on any device. This is especially useful when I'm testing out live versions of Linux distributions where I may not have or be familiar with its built-in screenshot system. I can just launch the Flameshot AppImage, save some screenshots to the flash drive, and move on.

In fact, Flameshot is one of our favorite screenshot apps for Linux. Aside from its annotation tools, it has a ton of customization options so you can easily become a screenshot-creating power user.

