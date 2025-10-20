news
These Are My Favorite Portable Linux Apps to Keep on a Flash Drive
Ever wish you didn't have to go through the process of installing applications you need to use on every Linux desktop you access? I do too, and that's why I started carrying AppImages around in a USB drive. Here are some of my favorites.
AppImages are similar to portable EXE applications you can get for Windows, but they only work on Linux. They're self-contained application files with all the dependencies they need and run on just about any Linux distribution. That means you never need to worry about common Linux problems like software that's absent from or outdated in your distro's repositories. You can copy or move them to an external flash drive and run them on virtually any Linux desktop you boot up.
Flameshot: Take Screenshots AnywhereWith the portable version of Flameshot, you can capture and annotate professional-looking screenshots on any device. This is especially useful when I'm testing out live versions of Linux distributions where I may not have or be familiar with its built-in screenshot system. I can just launch the Flameshot AppImage, save some screenshots to the flash drive, and move on.
In fact, Flameshot is one of our favorite screenshot apps for Linux. Aside from its annotation tools, it has a ton of customization options so you can easily become a screenshot-creating power user.