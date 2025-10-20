news
I found the new Asmi Linux fast and fun to use - if you're not afraid of a little setup work
There's a new Asmi Linux release available, and you can download one of two options based on either Ubuntu 25.10 or Debian 13.
This new version adds the ability to save and load custom desktop layouts, a redesigned interface with Client-Side Decoration (CSD) for the title bar and a new toolbar layout, as well as all of the updated software that comes together to create either the Ubuntu or Debian base.
But how does this latest version of Asmi fare?
Let's dive in.
Although Xfce has never been my favorite desktop environment, I highly respect it for what it is: a lightweight DE that also happens to be one of the most flexible on the market. If you compare nearly all Linux distributions that ship with Xfce, you'd be hard-pressed to find two that look and act the same. That's the beauty of Xfce.
That same heightened flexibility is also why I don't generally recommend Xfce for those new to Linux. Although some Xfce-centric distributions do a great job of creating a default layout that is highly user-friendly, the desktop could easily be broken if a new-to-Linux user gets too curious about the various settings. That's not to say it's inevitable, but that it's possible.