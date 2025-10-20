news
Free and Open Source Software
-
fortbite - command-line calculator - LinuxLinks
fortbite is a powerful mathematical calculator leveraging Fortran’s strengths in scientific computing, with arbitrary precision arithmetic, complex numbers, matrix operations, and extensive mathematical functions.
This is free and open source software.
Draw Pen - simple screen annotation - LinuxLinks
Draw Pen is a simple screen annotation tool.
This is free and open source software.
Scratchmark - organized Markdown editor - LinuxLinks
Scratchmark is an organized Markdown editor designed for note keeping and writing.
It’s intended to become a spiritual successor to ThiefMD.
This is free and open source software.
trackplot - visualize various next-generation sequencing data - LinuxLinks
trackplot is a tool for visualizing various next-generation sequencing (NGS) data, including DNA-seq, RNA-seq, single-cell RNA-seq and full-length sequencing datasets.
This is free and open source software.
ssh2incus - SSH server for Incus instances - LinuxLinks
ssh2incus provides a full-featured SSH server that connects directly to Incus containers and virtual machines.
It runs on the Incus host and intelligently routes incoming SSH connections to the appropriate instances using the Incus API, eliminating the need to run SSH servers inside the instances.
This is free and open source software.