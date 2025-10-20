I used Linux exclusively for five months instead of Windows, and I was surprised by what I didn't miss

news

Five months ago, I made my first splash into the world of open-source operating systems when I gave Linux Mint a try as a Windows fanboy. At first, it was just a fun side project, after seeing PewDiePie do the same thing and wanting to see what all the fuss was all about. I didn't expect to actually use it daily, as my opinions of Linux were based on a single impression I had over a decade ago, where I just fed everything I wanted to run through WINE and got frustrated with it.

However, Linux Mint was different. I was surprised to see most of the stuff I liked on Windows could migrate over to Linux, and the stuff that didn't had a suitable open-source replacement. Well, here I am, five months later, running Fedora KDE Plasma and realising that I missed a lot fewer things than I thought I would.