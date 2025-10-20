One of the “25 lessons” I presented at LoopConf this year was “Software can be finished”.

I tried to remove this lesson from the talk to make room for something else. But it kinda took on a life of its own and wanted to be in the talk. It was an Important Lesson.

“Software can be finished” is a controversial statement. And I want to be clear, as I was in the talk, that in many cases “finished” software is not, and should not be, the goal.

But I present it as an idea. An ideal. A theory. Something to chew on and think about.

What would finished software be like? How would we write it? And what can we learn about the way that we create software by considering these other questions?