Oct 20, 2025



Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Daily Builds Now Available for Download

As the name implies, these builds are generated automatically from bleeding edge code on a (mostly) daily cadence. The aim is to give anyone needing (or wanting) to test, try or take issue with changes in the next release the chance to do so.

Daily builds will be produced for full duration of the new development cycle, up until Ubuntu 26.04 LTS is released in April 2026.

While there’s not much new to see or test in the Resolute Raccoon (as of now) the appearance of the first daily build is always an important signifier in each development cycle. Their launch is the starting pistol to signify “go!” to the wider community.

As “raw” artefacts that only undergo a series of basic automated checks (e.g., does it boot to the desktop, does the installer appear, etc) they are not intended to be used as a daily driver (i.e., your main PC).