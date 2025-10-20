news

Is this Linux mini PC a viable alternative to Windows? Here's why it worked out for me | ZDNET

Any chance I can get to review a Linux-powered PC, I'm thrilled to do so. It's not only because I get to experience how a third party approaches the OS, but also because it means there are more avenues for consumers to purchase Linux systems.

If you've ever heard of Kubuntu, you know it's a spin on Ubuntu that focuses on the KDE Plasma desktop -- a brilliant desktop UI. Kubuntu Focus, on the other hand, is a company dedicated to selling laptops and desktops powered by the Kubuntu OS.

After receiving the Kubuntu Focus NX Gen3, unboxing, and setting it up, I hit the power and watched as Kubuntu loaded. In seconds, I was greeted with the onboarding wizard. In stark contrast to any Windows PC I've reviewed, it took me less than two minutes to have the NX Gen3 up and running.