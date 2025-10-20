news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 20, 2025



Quoting: CRUX - lightweight Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

CRUX is a lightweight Linux distribution for the x86-64 architecture targeted at experienced Linux users. The primary focus of this distribution is keep it simple, which is reflected in a straightforward tar.gz-based package system, BSD-style initscripts, and a relatively small collection of trimmed packages. The secondary focus is utilization of new Linux features and recent tools and libraries. CRUX also has a ports system which makes it easy to install and upgrade applications.

CRUX is made with simplicity in mind from beginning to end. Making it easy to create new and update old packages is essential; updating a package in CRUX is often just a matter of typing sudo prt-get update $MYPKG. The usage of ports helps keep your packages up to date; not the latest bleeding-edge-alpha version, but the latest stable version. Other features include packages optimized for your processor, e.g. by compiling with -march=x86-64, and a filesystem uncluttered by files you’ll never use, e.g. /usr/share/doc/*. Lastly, while the CRUX development team strives to introduce new features as soon as they reach stable status, such innovations are carefully screened to ensure that they work in CRUX without drastic changes to the upstream sources or to the rest of the CRUX system.