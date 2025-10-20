Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Regular readers know that I maintain gssr and gssrdoc, two packages for R. The former makes the General Social Survey’s annual, cumulative and panel datasets available in a way that’s easy to use in R. The latter makes the survey’s codebook available in R’s integrated help system in a way that documents every GSS variable as if it were a function or object in R, so you can query them in exactly the same way as any function from the R console or in the IDE of your choice. As a bonus, because I use pkgdown to document the packages, I get a website as a side-effect. In the case of gssrdoc this means a browsable index of all the GSS variables. The GSS is the Hubble Space Telescope of American social science; our longest-running representative view of many aspects of the character and opinions of American households. The data is freely available from NORC, but they distribute it in SPSS, SAS, and STATA formats. I wrote these packages in an effort to make it more easily available in R. If you want to know the relationship between these various platforms, I have you covered. But the important thing is that R is a free and open-source project, and the others are not.