As Windows 10 Support Ends, Majority Of Users Are Migrating To Linux
Among these 200,000 downloads, 72% of them came from Windows. Zorin OS 18 can be customised to give a UI similar to any of the OS you’ve used in the past, whether it was Windows 7/10/11 or even Mac OS. This also makes it the perfect starter OS for those trying Linux for the first time.
Zorin OS 18 is also able to run Windows applications through the integration with Wine 10, which can translate Windows system calls into Linux in real-time.
Still, those who want to stay on Windows 10 are vulnerable to various malicious attacks. Microsoft is offering an Extended Security Update to offer security protection for an additional year, but enrolling will cost $61 a year.
When talking about an upgrade to Windows 11, such a case isn’t possible for most users due to the strict requirements Microsoft has placed. A TPM 2.0 requirement will need users to upgrade their hardware, 200 million of them to be precise. As such, moving to other OS like Linux or even downgrading to Windows 7 is the go-to choice for users here.