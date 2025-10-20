original
Less Eating, More Feeding
US Government: 6.1% of Site Visitors Use GNU/Linux (Yesterday)
Due to bad weather we've decided to stay home today and basically keep abreast of news (no Coffee Day). We'll instead head to a nearby park to feed the birds when it's still very early, just before the rain starts.
There seems to have been a remarkable increase in GNU/Linux news (by volume), partly due to many taking/finding an interest with Vista 10 perishing and budgets being tight. █
Published 3 days ago: Almost 2026, a "Year of GNU/Linux"