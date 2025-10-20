HackerBox has released Issue 0119, titled “Geopositioning.” This edition marks ten years of the subscription series and focuses on satellite positioning and mapping through the ESP-WROOM-32 system-on-chip and the Thrifty Yeti Locator (TYL) platform. The kit combines hardware assembly with firmware development in the Arduino IDE to demonstrate GNSS and geolocation principles.

Highlights of PeaZip 10.7 include a new image viewer component (File manager > View images) that lets users view images and preview images inside archives, supporting features like zoom, immersive mode, rename, delete, and basic navigation, along with support for displaying image thumbnails in the file manager on all platforms.

Coming almost four months after digiKam 8.7, the digiKam 8.8 release introduces a new feature that lets users import or export tag hierarchies to and from text files, support for focus point visualization for FujiFilm and Olympus/OM Systems cameras in the Preview module, and support for automatically using monitor color profiles on Wayland.

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Less Eating, More Feeding

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 20, 2025

updated Oct 20, 2025



Due to bad weather we've decided to stay home today and basically keep abreast of news (no Coffee Day). We'll instead head to a nearby park to feed the birds when it's still very early, just before the rain starts.

There seems to have been a remarkable increase in GNU/Linux news (by volume), partly due to many taking/finding an interest with Vista 10 perishing and budgets being tight. █

