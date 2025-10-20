Linuz Devices, Open Hardware, and Gadgets

I was pretty satisfied with my setup, in general. But zigbee nuances makes it not work in some cases. And I’ll explain why and a solution.

ZigBee battery devices are generally not active unless they’re activated locally. For a dimmer, that’d mean pressing a button. As a consequence, when you press a button, it doesn’t know the state of the lights it manages. The new hue dimmer, version 2, this will give this effect: [...]