Linuz Devices, Open Hardware, and Gadgets

Vegard ☛ A followup to my Hue Dimmer setup
I was pretty satisfied with my setup, in general. But zigbee nuances makes it not work in some cases. And I’ll explain why and a solution.
ZigBee battery devices are generally not active unless they’re activated locally. For a dimmer, that’d mean pressing a button. As a consequence, when you press a button, it doesn’t know the state of the lights it manages. The new hue dimmer, version 2, this will give this effect: [...]
Linux Gizmos ☛ GIGABYTE AI TOP ATOM Introduces NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GB10 Performance for the Desktop
GIGABYTE has announced the AI TOP ATOM personal AI supercomputer designed for on-premises AI development. The compact system is powered by the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GB10 Superchip and delivers supercomputer-level performance within a 1-liter chassis.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Orange Pi Previews Compact SBC with Eight-Core Allwinner A733 SoC
Orange Pi has unveiled the Orange Pi 4 Pro, a compact single-board computer designed for high-performance edge applications. It integrates an octa-core Allwinner A733 processor, a 3 TOPS NPU, and supports up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory, combining AI acceleration with a wide range of expansion interfaces.
Linux Gizmos ☛ HackerBox 0119 Geopositioning Explores GPS and Mapping
HackerBox has released Issue 0119, titled “Geopositioning.” This edition marks ten years of the subscription series and focuses on satellite positioning and mapping through the ESP-WROOM-32 system-on-chip and the Thrifty Yeti Locator (TYL) platform. The kit combines hardware assembly with firmware development in the Arduino IDE to demonstrate GNSS and geolocation principles.
Open Hardware/Modding
XDA ☛ Why I run a headless Linux VM just to track my smart devices’ bad behavior
Smart homes are great until they are not. Lights flicker at odd hours, plugs cycle without cause, or cameras reach out to servers you never approved. These small moments chip away at trust, and they rarely happen when you are watching. I wanted always-on visibility that did not depend on the same system I was verifying, so I spun up a separate, headless Linux VM in Proxmox to keep an eye on everything.
AnotterKiosk
What is it?
This project is a Debian Linux-based operating system for computers, either PCs or Raspberry Pi’s.
It is designed to take the URL to a website and display it in fullscreen, without any UI elements.
There are several similar solutions for this task, but many suffer from issues like reliability issues due to broken SD cards, crashing browsers, etc.
CNX Software ☛ $165 Banana Pi BPI-R4 Pro board offers 2x 10GbE SFP+ cages, 7x 10GbE/2.5GbE/GbE RJ45 ports, WiFi 7 support
The Banana Pi BPI-R4 Pro is a new router board based on MediaTek Filogic 880 (MT7988A) Cortex-A73 SoC offering two 10GbE SFP+ cages/RJ45 ports combos, four 2.5GbE RJ45 ports, two Gigabit Ethernet interfaces, and optional WiFi 7 support via the Banana Pi BPI-R4-MIC-BE14 dual mini PCIe module. As its name implies, it’s a Pro/upgraded version of the Banana Pi BPI-R4 board first introduced in 2023, which doubles the memory to 8GB DDR4, doubles the SPI flash’s capacity to 256MB, and adds a few networking ports, M.2 expansion slots for a total of six, and a few other minor features highlighted in bold in the specifications below.
peppe8o ☛ Install Pi-hole in your Raspberry PI with Docker
This tutorial will show you how to install Pi-hole on a Raspberry PI computer board with Docker. About Pi-Hole Pi-hole is a DNS server that protects your devices from unwanted content, without installing any client-side software.
