Linux Foundation for Monopolies, Paid-for Spam (Disguised as 'Studies'), and Software Patents
PR Newswire ☛ Google Renews Platinum Membership with the Linux Foundation, Continuing its Ongoing Support for the Open Source Community [Ed: Assuring LF is a front group for monopolies, back doors, and other such interests]
PR Newswire ☛ Linux Foundation Announces the Election of Panasonic Automotive Systems' Shojiro Nakao and Toshiba Corporation's Yoshitake Kobayashi to the Board of Directors [Ed: Basically paid-for seats]
It's FOSS ☛ React Is No Longer Meta's Project, It Now Has Its Own Foundation
Meta has contributed React, React Native, and JSX to the newly formed React Foundation.
PR Newswire ☛ Linux Foundation Announces the Formation of the React Foundation [Ed: Openwashing, Microsoft inside]
Linux Foundation launches React Foundation with Meta’s support
...vendor-neutral governance body.
The New Stack ☛ The Linux Foundation reveals the “ugly” secret of how open source is draining your budget [Ed: Linux Foundation operative in Linux Foundation sponsored site publishing Linux Foundation propaganda]
-
PR Newswire ☛ New Linux Foundation Report Shows Active Open Source Contribution Delivers 2-5x ROI, While Passive Consumption Increases Costly Technical Debt [Ed: Marketing, paid-for nonsense]
Informa PLC ☛ Linux Foundation showcases open collaboration across AI, 5G, and cloud-native telco at MWC Barcelona 2026 [Ed: An orgy of mostly mindless buzzwords and hype]
Arpit Joshipura speaking at the Agentic AI Summit and 5G Futures Summit as CAMARA, Sylva and LF Education activate on the ground.
Software Patents
Unicorn Media ☛ Free Software and 'Linux' Foundation Veteran Named OIN Patent Ambassador
As OIN 2.0 changes its funding and governance model, Shane Coughlan steps in as global ambassador to sell the shift to enterprises without alienating free software critics.
