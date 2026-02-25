news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 25, 2026



Quoting: This impressive Linux distro can bring your spare PC back to life | ZDNET —

When I think of Xfce-based desktop distributions, a certain old-school look comes to mind. That doesn't mean the open-source desktop should be overlooked... quite the opposite. Xfce is a lightning-fast, full-featured desktop that just so happens to look a bit old school. Of course, this is Linux, so anything is possible.

When I came across Desert OS, I was convinced that it was a tweaked KDE Plasma or GNOME desktop. There was no way it could be Xfce, right? Right? I was wrong.

This Ukrainian Linux distribution sports a beautiful Xfce desktop with Ubuntu 26.04 under the hood to create a striking look and feel you won't find in most desktop OSs of this combination. It really is pretty.