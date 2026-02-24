Tux Machines

9to5Linux

Ardour 9.2 Open-Source DAW Released with MIDI Note Chasing and Duplication

Coming less than three weeks after Ardour 9.0, the Ardour 9.2 release is here to introduce a couple of notable new features, like MIDI note chasing, allowing a long note in a MIDI track to start when the transport starts, and MIDI note duplication, allowing you to duplicate selected MIDI notes right after the end of the last note or to the next snap point after the last note.

GNU Octave 11 Open-Source Scientific Programming Language Officially Released

Highlights of GNU Octave 11 include a new search command for packages, an updated Java internal interface to be more memory-efficient, a completely revamped randi function, support for the roots function to accept only double or single input types, and a more accurate fzero function (1-2 eps when TolX is eps).

Firefox 148 Is Now Available for Download with AI Kill Switch and Other Changes

The biggest change in Firefox 148 is the long-awaited AI kill switch feature, which is implemented in Settings as “AI Controls”, allowing you to completely disable all the AI features that had been included in the past few releases. Firefox’s AI features can be disabled entirely or selectively.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 22nd, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.0 Release Candidate

Today marks two weeks since the release of Linux kernel 6.19 and the opening of the merge window for Linux kernel 7.0, which means that it is time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months, the first one being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’s Git tree.

LinuxGizmos.com

Atom E3950 Powers WINSYSTEMS SBC-ZETA-3950 Rugged Mini SBC

The SBC-ZETA-3950 uses the quad-core Intel Atom E3950 processor running at 1.6 GHz (2.0 GHz burst), with 2MB L2 cache and a 12W base power envelope.

AAEON UP Squared Series Gains Mainline Linux Support for 40-Pin GPIO in Linux 6.18

The UP Board family combines Intel processors with a 40-pin expansion header routed through an onboard FPGA. The FPGA handles signal level shifting, pin multiplexing, switching, and direction control, allowing pins to operate as I2C, UART, PWM, or GPIO.

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 24, 2026

Stalheimskleiva

Updated This Past Day

  1. Probably IBM's Worst Day in Wall Street in Well Over a Decade
    They try to blame some Anthropic slop, but that's just a distraction from IBM having nothing to offer
  2. Security and blobs, by Alex Oliva (GNU Linux-Libre)
    Reprinted with permission from Alex Oliva
  3. Techrights Thanks Every Single EPO Worker Who Went on Strike Today
    We have so much in common
  4. EPO Staff Union: The Strike Actions and Other Industrial Actions "Have Already Delivered Measurable Gains."
    SUEPO Munich has just issued a statement to staff
  5. Based on Insider Leaks, Asha Sharma's Job is to Kill XBox While Talking About "AI"
    They cite SneakerSO
  6. Linux Kernel 7.0 Release Candidate Comes Out, Stallman Turns 73 in Three Weeks
    It predates Microsoft and Apple
  7. In Greenland, Firefox's Gecko and KHTML (KDE, But Bastardised by Apple) Bigger Than Chrome
    Are those Danes recognising the risk of monoculture?

    New

  8. The Monday After the 9PM-on-Friday Prepared Puff Pieces-Under-Embargo Microsoft Strategy for XBox Collapse
    There are more layoffs ahead at Microsoft's XBox
  9. Kyndryl Also in a Freefall Today, James Kavanaugh's Accounting Skills Seem to be Based on Pumping and Dumping
    What is the real value of Kyndryl when its debt is about twice its alleged "worth"?
  10. Not Much Left to "Pump" in This Slop Bubble
    let's hope that by the end of the year the whole bubble fully implodes
  11. IBM Common Stock Crashes Hard (Almost $100 Below the Levels of February's Beginning)
    Another Kyndryl?
  12. Links 23/02/2026: Withdrawal From Slop and Ukraine Invasion Enters Fifth Year
    Links for the day
  13. Gemini Links 23/02/2026: Moving to Gentoo, Wake-on-LAN Script
    Links for the day
  14. Kyndryl Fell by About 50% in One Day, IBM Fell 23% in 20 Days
    the IBM Titanic
  15. Trusting the Evil Maids
    Don't listen to liars and frauds
  16. Aaron Swartz Has Already Explained What Reddit/Conde Nast Meant to Him and Why We Should All Avoid Reddit If We Value Software Freedom
    Aaron Swartz did not start Reddit
  17. Valnet's Good Legacy of GNU/Linux Advocacy in Journalism Form
    Let's hope they carry on like this
  18. Coders and Thinkers
    I used to be a hyper-productive coder; these days I do more thinking and writing
  19. Slop (So-called 'genAI') is Not a Skill, Slop Gets You Suspended or Even Sacked, It Can Eventually End Your Career
    Benj Edwards, a so-called 'Senior' so-called 'AI' so-called 'Reporter'
  20. Quitting Reddit (Social Control Media Controlled by Conde Nast)
    There is a new post in Reddit
  21. There is No Such Thing as "AI Skills", "AI Competency", "AI Fluency" Etc.
    Slop does not give anybody an advantage
  22. Links 23/02/2026: "What Boston Will Cost Me" and Women as Hostages
    Links for the day
  23. IRC Usage Levels Seem to be Rebounding This Year
    it looks like the total count (tally) of users increased a lot lately
  24. Microsoft Tricked the Media Into Lying About Microsoft Layoffs in January. Now It Does the Same (in February).
    Microsoft has got the media by the wallet (or balls)
  25. Free Software Projects Become Slow Due to Slop
    It does not improve efficiency or productivity, it reduces both
  26. EPO Strike Has Begun (or Resumed)
    The EPO status quo is untenable
  27. Links 23/02/2026: US Surrenders to Climate Change (to Benefit Oil Companies and Slop), UK Court of Appeal to Hear Mazur
    Links for the day
  28. GAFAM Jobs No Longer Lucrative
    Those days are long gone
  29. Germans Recognise the Contagion is Digital, Not Racial
    How to dismantle or neutralise those weapons? Turn them off
  30. Free Software (or Software Freedom) Ain't No Religion
    It's hardly surprising that some of the loudest opponents of Software Freedom and its luminaries also disregard or bend facts
  31. Dr. Andy Farnell Explains Why the Slop Industry is Like Trespassers and Thieves
    interesting new article about robots.txt files
  32. The Demise of the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) and Profession Based Around Bullying With SLAPPs and Empty Threats
    For press to survive and thrive in the UK we need the hired gun to be submerged
  33. Gemini Links 23/02/2026: Imperfect Journal, Evil, and "Progress Goes Boing!"
    Links for the day
  34. “Power is a Thing of Perception. They Don't Need to be Able to Kill You. They Just Need You to Think They are Able to Kill You” ― Julian Assange
    When leadership becomes corrupt enough to lose a sense of authority its days are numbered; it'll be replaced
  35. IBM Has Already Admitted 2026 Mass Layoffs (in 4Q Earnings Call)
    We showed this earlier this month, but some people bring that up again
  36. Reasons to Go on Strike in the European Patent Office (EPO)
    If you live in Europe and don't work for the EPO, you can still help
  37. First speech of Chanellor Hitler, Andreas Tille & Debian denounce Branden Robinson
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  38. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  39. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, February 22, 2026
    IRC logs for Sunday, February 22, 2026
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.

Why I Contributed to FOSS Force’s ‘Independence 2026’ Fundraiser
Ken Starks once wrote here every week
Security and blobs, by Alex Oliva (GNU Linux-Libre)
Reprinted with permission from Alex Oliva
Despite Problems at the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) and SLAPPs From London, the UK Remains a Decent Place to Do Journalism [original]
Let's face is, the media is universally (globally) under attack
Reverse Engineering Linux Distro REMnux Marks 15 Years With Major v8 Release Featuring AI Agent Support
Malware analysis Linux distro gets Ubuntu 24.04 base
Parrot 7.1 Ethical Hacking Distro Released with Enlightenment Spin, Updated Tools
ParrotSec released Parrot 7.1 today as the latest stable update to this Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing that introduces new and updated tools.
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.0 Release Candidate
Linus Torvalds announced today the general availability for public testing of the first Release Candidate (RC) development milestone of the upcoming Linux 7.0 kernel series.
 
Some of the latest articles
Ardour 9.2 Open-Source DAW Released with MIDI Note Chasing and Duplication
Ardour 9.2 has been released today as the latest stable version of this powerful, free, cross-platform, and open-source digital audio workstation (DAW) software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Curating the News, a Community-Powered Endeavour [original]
We're happy to say our community continues to grow and we get more people involved
GNU Octave 11 Open-Source Scientific Programming Language Officially Released
GNU Octave 11 has been officially announced today for this open-source, free, and cross-platform high-level language, primarily intended for numerical computations.
mostly GNU/Linux
kernel level news
FOSS and Web
Development related picks
hardware picks
gaming picks
Instructionals/Technical posts
Firefox 148 Is Now Available for Download with AI Kill Switch and Other Changes
Mozilla has published today the final builds of the Firefox 148 open-source web browser ahead of its official unveiling on February 24th, 2026, so it’s time to take a look at the new features and improvements.
Android Leftovers
This one tool will help you master the Android terminal emulator Termux
Interview with Øyvind Kolås, GIMP developer
GIMP is Free and Libre Open Source Software
Looking for the best Linux window manager? Here’s how I rank them
On the surface, most Linux window managers look deceptively similar
4 Debian-based Linux distros that are better than Debian
Debian Linux is a tried-and-true choice for getting a Linux device up and running
After years of using GNOME, this is the desktop I switched to instead
I did not switch from GNOME because I woke up one morning craving change
The "Windows vs. Linux" debate is a waste of time: Here’s a better approach
Linux fans love to position Linux as the mortal enemy of Windows
Why Linux is the best place to learn coding
Linux might be the best OS to start your programming journey in
I finally fixed my Linux laptop’s constant fan noise — it wasn’t the hardware
For a few months now, whenever I launch my browser, my laptop gets so loud you'd think it's compiling the Linux kernel
This opinionated desktop setup finally cured my distro-hopping problem
Distro-hopping is not uncommon in the Linux ecosystem
I install these 7 CLI tools on every Linux system
Most people treat a fresh Linux installation as a clean slate
Forget Linux Mint. These distros are the only way to switch
This is the Linux distro you should try first
This is free and open source software
Review: The Guix package manager 1.5.0
This week I'd like to talk about Guix
KMyMoney 5.2.2 released
The KMyMoney 5.2.2 release contains numerous bug fixes and improvements to enhance stability
AAEON UP Squared Series Gains Mainline Linux Support for 40-Pin GPIO in Linux 6.18
The MFD and LED drivers were merged in Linux 6.14
Tiny Core v17.0
Team Tiny Core is proud to announce the release of Core v17.0
Science is the Root of Free Software [original]
It's hardly surprising that some of the loudest opponents of Software Freedom and its luminaries also disregard or bend facts
Some of the latest articles
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 22nd, 2026
The 280th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending February 22nd, 2026.
Not Tolerating Intolerance [original]
Intolerance is a big problem
Working With Plants [original]
Our 'offices' are simple and fun to work in
Everything Down to the Basics [original]
Thankfully our community pays to run the site and can cope with pricing burdens
Projects as Gifts to Tux Machines' Community [original]
Maybe those additional projects can become a "gift" to the community as it turns 22
KDE: "Data Collection" and "Building the Mankala Engine with Distrobox"
KDE news, latest
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Saloon and This Week in Linux
2 new episodes
FOSS and more
4 picks regarding gaming
Development related news
Web-centric news
Instructionals/Technical posts
Make Use Of (MUO) on Context Switching and Chromebooks
MOU articles
Kernel Space: Linux Kernel 7.0 Changes Explained in Media This Week
Linux news for next release
KDE Plasma 6.7.0 will make managing your printers a lot easier
My OS of choice was Fedora Silverblue
This is free and open source software
Second beta for Krita 5.3 and Krita 6.0
Today we're releasing the second beta of Krita 5.3.0 and Krita 6.0.0
Some of the latest articles