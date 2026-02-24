news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 24, 2026



Why 2026 is officially the year of the KDE Linux desktop

"The year of the Linux desktop" should be the longest-running joke in all of tech. However, something noteworthy happened in 2025: Linux surpassed 5% of the US desktop market share, with Windows losing market share. It doesn't make the joke irrelevant, but it takes some bite out of it. If you argue that growth isn't the only significant element required to crown a desktop environment, you would be right. Certain conversations may even matter more — gaming systems, immutable distros, and OEM systems — and you would expect a thriving desktop to be mentioned in these discussions.

These are the circles in which KDE Plasma appears in 2026. It may not be the year of the Linux desktop just yet, but in the Linux ecosystem, 2026 is primed to be the year of the KDE Linux desktop.