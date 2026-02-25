news
Free and Open Source Software
Tiny RDM - Redis desktop manager - LinuxLinks
Tiny RDM is a modern lightweight cross-platform Redis desktop manager available for Linux, macOS, and Windows.
RVVM - RISC-V virtual machine - LinuxLinks
RVVM is a virtual machine / emulator for RISC-V guests, which emphasizes on performance, security, lean code and portability.
It already runs a lot of guest operating systems, including Linux, Haiku, FreeBSD, OpenBSD, etc. It also aims to run RISC-V applications on a foreign-arch host without full OS guest & isolation (Userland emulation).
Chatuino - Twitch chat client for the terminal - LinuxLinks
Chatuino is a Twitch chat client gives you a native experience without the browser overhead.
It handles multiple accounts, displays emotes directly in supported terminals, and stays out of your way.
Impala - TUI for managing wifi on Linux - LinuxLinks
Impala is TUI software for managing WiFi.
Impala needs:
Linux based OS iwd running. nerdfonts (Optional) for icons.
ffsend - securely share files from the command line - LinuxLinks
ffsend lets you easily and securely share files and directories from the command line through a safe, private and encrypted link using a single simple command.
Files are shared using the Send service and may be up to 1GB. Others are able to download these files with this tool, or through their web browser.
