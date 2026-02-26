news
Wireshark 4.6.4 Updates Protocol and Capture File Support, Fixes More Bugs
Wireshark 4.6.4 is here to update support for the Art-Net, AT, BGP, GSM DTAP, GSM SIM, IEEE 802.11, IPv6, ISAKMP, MBIM, MySQL, NAS-5GS, NTS-KE, SGP.22, Silabs DCH, Socks, TDS, TECMP, USB HID, ZB TLV, and ZBD protocols, as well as to update support for the BLF, pcapng, and TTL capture files.
Several issues were fixed, including a bug where Wireshark didn’t start if Npcap is configured with “Restrict Npcap driver’s Access to Administrators only”, a bug preventing the IKEv2 EMERGENCY_CALL_NUMBERS Notify payload from being decoded, and an issue causing unexpected JA4 ALPN values when space characters are sent.