The Currency of Software Freedom

The February 21, 2026 release of DietPi v10.1 introduces new hardware support, expands the software catalog with the WhoDB database management tool, and includes a range of enhancements and bug fixes across supported single-board computers.

At the hardware level, networking is built around a Realtek RTL8367RB Gigabit switch providing four or eight ports depending on model, alongside a 2.5GbE WAN interface implemented through the Realtek RTL8156BG over USB 3.0. Exaviz reports multi-gigabit WAN performance in real-world testing.

Coming less than three weeks after Ardour 9.0, the Ardour 9.2 release is here to introduce a couple of notable new features, like MIDI note chasing, allowing a long note in a MIDI track to start when the transport starts, and MIDI note duplication, allowing you to duplicate selected MIDI notes right after the end of the last note or to the next snap point after the last note.

KDE Plasma 6.6.1 improves the Custom Tiling feature to correctly respect key repeat, improves the Networks widget to show a more appropriate icon in the panel or system tray when Wi-Fi is disabled, and improves animation performance by leaning more heavily on the Wayland Presentation Time protocol.

Coming four months after Clonezilla Live 3.3, the Clonezilla Live 3.3.1 release is based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repository as of February 20th, 2026, and it’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series to ensure Clonezilla Live will run on newer hardware and support more devices.

Thunderbird 148 is here to improve accessibility in various tree views, add ‘Favorites’ as a destination for ‘Move To’ and ‘File’ buttons, add mail.openpgp.load_untested_gpgme_version to load an untested GPGME version, and expose NTLM as an available authentication method for EWS accounts.

Firefox 149 looks like a minor update that only introduces the long-anticipated native Split View feature, allowing users to view two web pages side-by-side in one tab. The Split View feature can be enabled by right-clicking on a tab, and you can also add a split view to a new group.

At the moment of writing, no less than six kernels are LTS (Long-Term Support), supported with security updates for up to six years, including Linux 5.10, Linux 5.15, Linux 6.1, Linux 6.6, Linux 6.12, and Linux 6.18.

Wireshark 4.6.4 is here to update support for the Art-Net, AT, BGP, GSM DTAP, GSM SIM, IEEE 802.11, IPv6, ISAKMP, MBIM, MySQL, NAS-5GS, NTS-KE, SGP.22, Silabs DCH, Socks, TDS, TECMP, USB HID, ZB TLV, and ZBD protocols, as well as to update support for the BLF, pcapng, and TTL capture files.

Coming a month after GStreamer 1.28, the GStreamer 1.28.1 point release introduces a new Whisper-based speech-to-text transcription element, a new debugseimetainserter plugin for testing SEI meta insertion, a subproject for providing the LunarG MoltenVK SDK, and support for the AV1 stateful V4L2 (Video4Linux2) decoder.

The Currency of Software Freedom

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 26, 2026



This site has always been a community site, a .org, and community-run site where everyone - my wife and I included - is an unpaid volunteer.

The goal of Software Freedom does not speak of money, but it is often implied - just like with animal rights activism - that the motivational factor is morality or empathy, not capital.

For Software Freedom to succeed we need to 'vet' allies who put the common goals first, not people who chase capital gain (e.g. Sandler and Kuhn).

People who do all this for financial gain are easy to corrupt, e.g. bribe. █

