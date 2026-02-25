news
FSF / Software Freedom Leftovers
-
FSF ☛ The FSF announces global call for FSF's LibreLocal 2026 meetups
The FSF invites free software supporters to organize in-person community meetups in their area during May 2026 to bring people together to swap ideas, learn from each other, and celebrate free software. People are encouraged to organize events that help spread the free software philosophy and are grounded in freedom.
-
OpenRightsGroup ☛ Demand UK Digital Sovereignty
Digital sovereignty does not mean that Government should only use UK companies, but it is an opportunity for economic growth if more home grown companies have the opportunity to provide and maintain our digital systems.
Other countries in Europe including Germany, France and Denmark are acting fast. They’re building digital sovereignty so their critical systems can’t be controlled by outsiders.
-
Events
-
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, March 6, starting at 12:00 EST (17:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, March 6 from 12:00 to 15:00 EST (17:00 to 20:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
-