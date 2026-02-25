news

Quoting: Try this tiny Linux distro when nothing else will fit - here's why | ZDNET —

It's tiny… hence the name. On top of that, like many portable Linux distributions, Tiny Core can run entirely in RAM (unless you install it, at which point, it runs from your internal drive).

Tiny Core Linux isn't for everyone. You must have a decent understanding of how Linux works, or at least enough curiosity to figure it out. Tiny Core Linux isn't all that hard; it's just different.

Why would you want to use such a small distribution?