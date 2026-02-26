LWN Articles About Kernel Space

The "More Accurate Explicit Congestion Notification" (AccECN) mechanism is defined by this RFC draft. The Linux kernel has been gaining support for AccECN with TCP over the last few releases; the 7.0 release will enable it by default for general use. AccECN is a subtle change to how TCP works, but it has the potential to improve how traffic flows over both public and private networks.

TCP, from the beginning, has included a couple of window counters used by each side of a connection to specify how much data it is willing to accept from the other at any given time. The windows work well to prevent the endpoints from being overwhelmed with packets, but early TCP did not consider the problem of congestion in the routers between the endpoints. That shortcoming made itself known in the form of severe congestion problems in the mid-to-late 1980s.

Around that time, Van Jacobson and Mike Karels took on the problem of preventing congestion collapse. Their key insight was that dropped packets were almost never a result of corruption of the packets themselves. Instead, they were a signal that some system between the endpoints was experiencing congestion; indeed, dropped packets were the only way that a router could signal congestion. Jacobson implemented the first congestion-control algorithms that would slowly ramp up the transmission rate until packet loss was experienced, indicating the point where the capacity of the channel had been exceeded. Jacobson's classic paper describes this work in detail.