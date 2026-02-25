news
Security Leftovers
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (kernel, kernel-rt, and munge), Debian (openssl), Mageia (gegl), Oracle (firefox, freerdp, gnupg2, golang-github-openprinting-ipp-usb, grafana, grafana-pcp, java-11-openjdk, kernel, libpng15, munge, nodejs:20, nodejs:22, protobuf, and uek-kernel), SUSE (libpng12, libpng16, and openQA, openQA-devel-container, os-autoinst), and Ubuntu (gimp, libssh, and linux-azure).
-
Security Week ☛ ‘Arkanix Stealer’ Malware Disappears Shortly After Debut
Written in C++ and Python, the malware exfiltrates system information, browser data, and steals files.
-
Security Week ☛ Anonymous Fénix Members Arrested in Spain
The group’s administrator and moderator were arrested last year, and two other members were arrested this month.
-
Security Week ☛ New ‘Sandworm_Mode’ Supply Chain Attack Hits NPM
The malicious code propagates like a worm, poisons Hey Hi (AI) assistants, exfiltrates secrets, and contains a destructive dead switch.
-
SANS ☛ Open Redirects: A Forgotten Vulnerability, (Tue, Feb 24th)
-
Scoop News Group ☛ Ex-L3Harris executive sentenced to 87 months in prison for selling zero-day exploits to Russian broker
Additionally, the U.S. Treasury sanctioned the Russian zero-day brokerage that Peter Williams sold the exploits to.
-
Security Week ☛ Taiwan Security Firm Confirms Flaw Flagged by CISA Likely Exploited by Chinese APTs
The vulnerability in TeamT5 ThreatSonar Anti-Ransomware was recently added to CISA’s KEV catalog.
-
Security Week ☛ VMware Aria Operations Vulnerability Could Allow Remote Code Execution
Broadcom has patched several vulnerabilities in VMware Aria Operations, including high-severity flaws.