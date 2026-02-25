Why Ubuntu is a frustrating choice for desktops but great for laptops

news

Quoting: Why Ubuntu is bad for Linux desktops—but excellent for Linux laptops —

Ubuntu, by virtue of using the GNOME desktop environment, has a unique and opinionated workflow. That’s why the first thing most of us do after installing Ubuntu—or any GNOME-based distro, for that matter—is install extensions like Dash to Panel and Tray Icons: Reloaded to tweak the workflow and make it feel more familiar.

Now this raises an obvious question: if you have to immediately undo the default workflow, why use Ubuntu in the first place? The whole point of having dozens of Linux distros is that you can pick one already optimized for your specific workflow. If you want Ubuntu’s rock-solid stability packaged with a Windows-like workflow, distros like Zorin OS or Linux Mint have already done that for you. It just makes more sense to use those instead of Ubuntu.