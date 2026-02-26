Red Hat Promotion of Telemetry and Slop

Tux Machines

Tails 7.5 Anonymous Linux OS Released with Updated Tor Client and Tor Browser

Shipping with the latest Tor Browser 15.0.7 anonymous web browser with a simplified home page and Tor client 0.4.9.5, the Tails 7.5 release introduces support for installing the Mozilla Thunderbird open-source email client as additional software to improve its security, which requires Persistent Storage’s Additional Software feature.

Fwupd 2.0.20 Firmware Updater Adds Support for HP Engage One G2 Advanced Hub

Fwupd 2.0.20 adds support for upgrading the firmware on the HP Engage One G2 Advanced Hub, PixArt PJP274 (Framework laptop), as well as several new Jabra GNP devices, support for changing AMD UMA carveout size, and the ability to warn users if they’re using the blocked-firmware functionality.

LibreOffice 26.2.1 Open-Source Office Suite Released with 65 Bug Fixes

LibreOffice 26.2.1 is packed with bug fixes for various issues, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users since the release of LibreOffice 26.2, as well as stability improvements contributed by LibreOffice’s global community of developers, QA engineers, and ecosystem companies.

GStreamer 1.28.1 Released with Support for the AV1 Stateful V4L2 Decoder

Coming a month after GStreamer 1.28, the GStreamer 1.28.1 point release introduces a new Whisper-based speech-to-text transcription element, a new debugseimetainserter plugin for testing SEI meta insertion, a subproject for providing the LunarG MoltenVK SDK, and support for the AV1 stateful V4L2 (Video4Linux2) decoder.

Wireshark 4.6.4 Updates Protocol and Capture File Support, Fixes More Bugs

Wireshark 4.6.4 is here to update support for the Art-Net, AT, BGP, GSM DTAP, GSM SIM, IEEE 802.11, IPv6, ISAKMP, MBIM, MySQL, NAS-5GS, NTS-KE, SGP.22, Silabs DCH, Socks, TDS, TECMP, USB HID, ZB TLV, and ZBD protocols, as well as to update support for the BLF, pcapng, and TTL capture files.

Linux 6.18 and Several LTS Kernels Are Getting Extended Long-Term Support

At the moment of writing, no less than six kernels are LTS (Long-Term Support), supported with security updates for up to six years, including Linux 5.10, Linux 5.15, Linux 6.1, Linux 6.6, Linux 6.12, and Linux 6.18.

Firefox 149 Enters Beta with Split View, More Robust HTTP/3 Upload Performance

Firefox 149 looks like a minor update that only introduces the long-anticipated native Split View feature, allowing users to view two web pages side-by-side in one tab. The Split View feature can be enabled by right-clicking on a tab, and you can also add a split view to a new group.

Thunderbird 148 Email Client Improves Accessibility in Various Tree Views

Thunderbird 148 is here to improve accessibility in various tree views, add ‘Favorites’ as a destination for ‘Move To’ and ‘File’ buttons, add mail.openpgp.load_untested_gpgme_version to load an untested GPGME version, and expose NTLM as an available authentication method for EWS accounts.

Clonezilla Live 3.3.1 Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, Improved BitLocker Support

Coming four months after Clonezilla Live 3.3, the Clonezilla Live 3.3.1 release is based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repository as of February 20th, 2026, and it’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series to ensure Clonezilla Live will run on newer hardware and support more devices.

KDE Plasma 6.6.1 Is Out to Improve Custom Tiling, Networks Widget, and More

KDE Plasma 6.6.1 improves the Custom Tiling feature to correctly respect key repeat, improves the Networks widget to show a more appropriate icon in the panel or system tray when Wi-Fi is disabled, and improves animation performance by leaning more heavily on the Wayland Presentation Time protocol.

Exaviz Cruiser Brings 8-Port PoE+, 2.5GbE, and NVMe to Raspberry Pi CM5

At the hardware level, networking is built around a Realtek RTL8367RB Gigabit switch providing four or eight ports depending on model, alongside a 2.5GbE WAN interface implemented through the Realtek RTL8156BG over USB 3.0. Exaviz reports multi-gigabit WAN performance in real-world testing.

DietPi February 2026 Update Adds NanoPi Zero2 Support and WhoDB Database Tool

The February 21, 2026 release of DietPi v10.1 introduces new hardware support, expands the software catalog with the WhoDB database management tool, and includes a range of enhancements and bug fixes across supported single-board computers.

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.7

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Red Hat Promotion of Telemetry and Slop

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 26, 2026

