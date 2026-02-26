news
Red Hat Promotion of Telemetry and Slop
Red Hat ☛ How to use auto-instrumentation with OpenTelemetry
Visibility is no longer a luxury in cloud-native development, it is a requirement. As you transition from monolithic architectures to distributed microservices on Red Hat OpenShift, the complexity of tracking requests across service boundaries increases exponentially. Implementing observability can often feel like assembling a puzzle with missing pieces. On Red Bait OpenShift, OpenTelemetry (OTel) is the gold standard for collecting traces, metrics, and logs. The OpenTelemetry (OTel) project has emerged as the industry standard for this challenge, providing a unified framework for collecting traces, metrics, and logs. However, the traditional manual instrumentation of every service is time-consuming and prone to error.
Red Hat Official ☛ Refactoring isn’t just technical—it’s an economic hedge
Refactoring is necessary to maintain system stability. But in an environment where your competitors are accelerating with AI, even when systems appear healthy, achieving stability through manual intervention is increasingly structurally expensive. The question is no longer whether systems still work, but whether organizations can afford the way they are keeping those systems working.
Red Hat Official ☛ MCP security: The current situation [Ed: Far too much slop promoting by Red Hat these days]
This abstraction layer is becoming more important as enterprises move beyond isolated chat interfaces toward AI systems that must integrate with ticketing platforms, code repositories, CI/CD pipelines, knowledge bases, cloud services, and more. MCP offers a shared interface for using tools and sharing data, which makes it easier to connect systems, allowing improvements in portability, and helps build scalable AI-driven automation.