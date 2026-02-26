news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 26, 2026



Quoting: Want your Linux looking more like Windows? KDE Plasma makes it easy - here's how | ZDNET —

KDE Plasma is a remarkably customizable desktop environment. On top of being highly flexible, it's also fast and stable, so it would make perfect sense why you might want to migrate from Windows to a KDE Plasma-powered desktop distribution.

But if you want to carry over the look and feel of Windows 11, how do you do that? With a bit of tweaking.

Don't worry, it's not nearly as hard as you might think it is; you just have to know where to look, what to add, and how to set it up.