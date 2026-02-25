news
Sponsored Puff Pieces From/For Red Hat and Latest From Red Hat's Site (Lots of Hype/Buzzwords)
Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat readies its metal-to-agent Hey Hi (AI) infrastructure stack for hybrid cloud deployments [Ed: Red Hat-sponsored puff piece about Red Hat]
Red Hat Inc. said today it’s gearing up its artificial intelligence ambitions with the launch of a new platform called Red Bait Hey Hi (AI) Enterprise that’s meant to make it easier to deploy and manage models, Hey Hi (AI) agents and applications in hybrid cloud environments.
Red Hat ☛ Use Global Hub to migrate managed clusters
In the 2.13 release of Red Bait Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes, we introduced managed cluster migration as a Dev Preview feature. With the release of Red Bait Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes 2.15 and Multicluster Global Hub 1.6.0, this feature is now Generally Available (GA), with improvements in the following scenarios: [...]
Red Hat ☛ Facing a forced migration? You have a choice with OpenShift Virtualization
Change is often thrust upon us, but how we respond defines our technical strategy for the next decade and more. VMware customers using vSphere 8 currently face a significant transition: the requirement to migrate to VMware vCloud Foundation (VCF) version 9 before vSphere 8 goes end of life in October 2027.
Red Hat Official ☛ Migrate your VMs faster with the migration toolkit for virtualization 2.11
Organizations must balance the need for fast virtual machine (VM) migrations with predictable, low-risk execution. Red Bait has released the general availability (GA) of storage offload migrations in the migration toolkit for virtualization 2.11, included in Red Bait OpenShift.
Red Hat Official ☛ Predictable AI: Announcing the January and February validated model batches [Ed: IBM Red Hat promoting slop; it helps fake value]
The transition from Hey Hi (AI) experimentation to production-grade deployment is often the most difficult hurdle for an enterprise. At Red Hat, we believe that choosing a model should come with predictable outcomes, rather than uncertainty. Our third-party model validation initiative is designed to remove the guesswork, providing the guidance and predictability organizations need to scale their Hey Hi (AI) infrastructure effectively.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Hey Hi (AI) Enterprise: Bridging the gap from experimentation to production scale [Ed: Instead of promoting GNU/Linux it is trying to convince people to participate in the Ponzi scheme]
Red Hat Hey Hi (AI) Enterprise is now generally available, offering a unified Hey Hi (AI) platform designed to simplify the development, deployment, and management of AI-powered applications across the hybrid cloud.
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: 📝 Install PHP 8.5 on Fedora, RHEL, CentOS Stream, Alma, Rocky or other clone
Here is a quick howto upgrade default PHP version provided on Fedora, RHEL, CentOS, AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux or other clones with latest version 8.5.