today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
Late Night Linux – Episode 374
Discord’s new age gating policy might be a real opportunity for open source but it’s not clear that we have anything that can compete, the complex and bizarre tale of an Hey Hi (AI) agent writing a blog post attacking a FOSS maintainer, why we lost some trust in a major tech publication, the Firefox Hey Hi (AI) kill switch arrives, and a quick KDE Korner.
Michael Geist ☛ The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 258: Jaxson Khan With an Insider Perspective on AI Policy Development in Canada
Jaxson Khan is the CEO and Founder of Aperature AI and a Senior Fellow at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto. But before that, he served as Senior Policy Advisor the Minister of Innovation Science and Industry, where AI was one of his lead responsibilities. Jaxson joins the Law Bytes podcast to provide an insider perspective on AI policy development along with his thoughts on the AI consultation and its results.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
GNOME Desktop/GTK
Sam Thursfield: Status update, 23rd February 2026
Its moments of change that remain striking in your memory when you look back. I feel like i’m in a long period of change, and if like me you participate in the tech industry and open source then you probably feel the same. It’s going to be a wild time to look back on.
As humans we’re naturally drawn to exciting new changes. Its not just the tech industry. The Spanish transport minister recently announced ambicious plans to run trains at record speeds of 350km/h. Then two tragic accidents happened, apparently due to careless infrastructure maintenance. Its easy (and valid) to criticise the situation. But I can sympathise too. You don’t see many news reports saying “Infrastructure is being maintained really well at the moment and there haven’t been any accidents for years”. We all just take that shit for granted.
University of Toronto ☛ Gnome, GSettings, gconf, and which one you want
Gnome has had at least two settings systems, GSettings/dconf (also) and the older GConf. If you're using a modern Gnome program, especially a standard Gnome program like gnome-terminal, it will use GSettings and you will want to use dconf-editor to modify its settings outside of whatever Preferences dialogs it gives you (or doesn't give you). You can also use the gsettings or dconf programs from the command line.
Distributions and Operating Systems
XDA ☛ Don't install another Linux distro until you've tried an immutable one
Sometimes, developers get so engrossed with making the best app possible that some of the basics get left behind. I understand it; if you're doing something amazing and you're going full steam ahead, all the small quality-of-life features seem like minor tweaks compared to all the glorious new tools and features you want to add to your app.
However, users do enjoy things that make their lives easier, and if you skimp on them, they will let you know. Such was the case for users of the Ghostty terminal, which lacked a scroll bar and forced people to either use the scroll wheel or keyboard keys to move around. Well, the developers have finally caved and added a scroll bar to the app, which was one of the most requested features since its pre-release build in 2023.
BSD
NetBSD ☛ The NetBSD Foundation will participate in Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2026!
We are happy to announce that The NetBSD Foundation will participate in Google Summer of Code 2026!
Would you like to learn how to contribute to open source? Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code is a great chance to contribute to NetBSD and/or pkgsrc!
You can find a list of possible projects at Google Summer of Code project page. Please do not limit yourself to the project list... If have any cool idea/project about NetBSD and/or pkgsrc please also propose your one!
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
HowTo Geek ☛ How to turn Ubuntu into the perfect programming platform [Ed: Using proprietary Microsoft spyware... bad plan]
Hackster ☛ AMD FPGA Tools 2025.1/2025.2 Install on Ubuntu 24.04
This project walks through the process and caveats of installing the 2025 versions of Vivado, Vitis, & PetaLinux on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.
