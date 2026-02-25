news
Firefox Development Leftovers
Firefox Developer Experience: Firefox WebDriver Newsletter 148
WebDriver is a remote control interface that enables introspection and control of user agents. As such it can help developers to verify that their websites are working and performing well with all major browsers. The protocol is standardized by the W3C and consists of two separate specifications: WebDriver classic (HTTP) and the new WebDriver BiDi (Bi-Directional).
Firefox Tooling Announcements: Firefox Profiler Deployment (February 24, 2026)
The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed.
Mozilla ☛ Hacks.Mozilla.Org: Goodbye innerHTML, Hello setHTML: Stronger XSS Protection in Firefox 148
Cross-site scripting (XSS) remains one of the most prevalent vulnerabilities on the web. The new standardized Sanitizer API provides a straightforward way for web developers to sanitize untrusted HTML before inserting it into the DOM. Firefox 148 is the first browser to ship this standardized security enhancing Hey Hi (AI) advancing a safer web for everyone. We expect other browsers to follow soon.
Firefox is about to drop support for older Windows versions – says if you can’t upgrade, then switch to Linux
Mozilla’s Firefox v115 is the final version to support Windows 7, 8, and 8.1. While the latest version of the popular browser software is Firefox 147 (at least at the time of writing this), the 155 version released back in July 2023 will be retired at the end of February 2026. This means anyone running the aforementioned Windows versions will have to upgrade to Windows 10 or newer.
While this probably isn’t a big blow to most Windows users these days, especially now that Windows 11 is (just about) the most dominant OS, it is still a relevant warning for those with outdated or limited hardware incapable of upgrading. Once February ends, security updates end with it, so “you are encouraged” to upgrade your Windows version – or make the switch to Linux.