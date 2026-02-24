news
Desktop Environment: GNOME, KDE, and Cinnamon
-
XDA ☛ I switched from GNOME to KDE Plasma and found the one thing I can't live without
Right after you finish your heated argument about which Linux distro you think is best, the next thing on the list is usually desktop environments. There are so many different ones to choose from, and many of which come as different stock options in your favorite distro of choice. GNOME and KDE Plasma are two of the most common choices for their ubiquitous nature as well as their level of polish, and the differences between the two are usually framed a certain way.
It's usually a choice between minimalism and customizability, or simplicity versus control. I expected those differences when I moved from GNOME to KDE, but they weren’t what stuck with me. What did was something that had nothing to do with the "start" menu or how apps open, but rather it was how they were organized. Workspaces are really only half of the conversation, and it's something they both do well, but KDE's Activities feature exposed a flaw I didn't realize I had been working around for years.
-
XDA ☛ Linux Mint 22 convinced me Cinnamon is the most underrated desktop
I'll be honest: I'm a GNOME-enjoyer. I'm not a particularly big fan of KDE Plasma, but I'll tolerate it. And perhaps my most steaming-hot take: I always thought Cinnamon was a knock-off of KDE. I don't have a load of experience with it, and in all honesty, I was even tempted to opt for Xfce, a lightweight environment, when trying Mint again. It has been years since I first tried Linux Mint, but during my current stint with it, Cinnamon has actually won me over.
It's clean and friendly like KDE, gets out of my way like GNOME, but doesn't require a ton of tweaks to get it to a good spot. Cinnamon is super underrated, and if it's an option for your distro, I recommend taking it for a spin.