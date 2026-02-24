Desktop Environment: GNOME, KDE, and Cinnamon

Right after you finish your heated argument about which Linux distro you think is best, the next thing on the list is usually desktop environments. There are so many different ones to choose from, and many of which come as different stock options in your favorite distro of choice. GNOME and KDE Plasma are two of the most common choices for their ubiquitous nature as well as their level of polish, and the differences between the two are usually framed a certain way.

It's usually a choice between minimalism and customizability, or simplicity versus control. I expected those differences when I moved from GNOME to KDE, but they weren’t what stuck with me. What did was something that had nothing to do with the "start" menu or how apps open, but rather it was how they were organized. Workspaces are really only half of the conversation, and it's something they both do well, but KDE's Activities feature exposed a flaw I didn't realize I had been working around for years.