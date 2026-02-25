news
Linux Kernel and Graphics News
-
Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
-
Thassilo Schulze ☛ thasso.xyz | Scheduling in a Bare-Metal Web Server
The Tatix system is a kernel that’s designed only to serve web pages. I tried to build it in the Einsteinian fashion of “as simple as possible but no simpler”. This means it’s not code golf trying to fit a web server and a bootloader in the last amount of code possible (I can certainly think of some things I could strip if I wanted to). But, still, it should only have the features necessary to serve web pages.
In this post, I discuss the design choices that went into the scheduler that is used in Tatix and how explicit locking is avoided almost completely in the system.
-
-
Graphics Stack
-
Hackaday ☛ Real-time Shader, Running On A Game Boy Color
If you’re not familiar with shaders, they were originally mathematical lighting models (hence the name) and are an integral part of the modern 3D graphics pipeline. One no longer draws pixels directly to a screen to represent objects. Instead, 3D object data is sent to the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) which handles the drawing. Shaders are what control things like an object’s lighting, textures, and more.
-
Nvidia is looking for Linux driver engineers specifically to improve Vulkan and Proton support on its GPUs
A couple of new job listings on Nvidia’s official careers portal reveal the tech giant is looking for more Linux developers. This includes both improving existing Nvidia Linux drivers, as well as driving better support for Vulkan and Proton. The latter certainly caught our interest, as it will be relevant to any Linux PC gamer – especially those interested in SteamOS or similar distros.
-