Helping Birds in Manchester Recover From Injuries

The UP Board family combines Intel processors with a 40-pin expansion header routed through an onboard FPGA. The FPGA handles signal level shifting, pin multiplexing, switching, and direction control, allowing pins to operate as I2C, UART, PWM, or GPIO.

The SBC-ZETA-3950 uses the quad-core Intel Atom E3950 processor running at 1.6 GHz (2.0 GHz burst), with 2MB L2 cache and a 12W base power envelope.

The biggest change in Firefox 148 is the long-awaited AI kill switch feature, which is implemented in Settings as “AI Controls”, allowing you to completely disable all the AI features that had been included in the past few releases. Firefox’s AI features can be disabled entirely or selectively.

Highlights of GNU Octave 11 include a new search command for packages, an updated Java internal interface to be more memory-efficient, a completely revamped randi function, support for the roots function to accept only double or single input types, and a more accurate fzero function (1-2 eps when TolX is eps).

Coming less than three weeks after Ardour 9.0, the Ardour 9.2 release is here to introduce a couple of notable new features, like MIDI note chasing, allowing a long note in a MIDI track to start when the transport starts, and MIDI note duplication, allowing you to duplicate selected MIDI notes right after the end of the last note or to the next snap point after the last note.

KDE Plasma 6.6.1 improves the Custom Tiling feature to correctly respect key repeat, improves the Networks widget to show a more appropriate icon in the panel or system tray when Wi-Fi is disabled, and improves animation performance by leaning more heavily on the Wayland Presentation Time protocol.

Coming four months after Clonezilla Live 3.3, the Clonezilla Live 3.3.1 release is based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repository as of February 20th, 2026, and it’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series to ensure Clonezilla Live will run on newer hardware and support more devices.

Thunderbird 148 is here to improve accessibility in various tree views, add ‘Favorites’ as a destination for ‘Move To’ and ‘File’ buttons, add mail.openpgp.load_untested_gpgme_version to load an untested GPGME version, and expose NTLM as an available authentication method for EWS accounts.

Helping Birds in Manchester Recover From Injuries

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 25, 2026,

updated Feb 25, 2026



"When writer Jack Chadwick was walking home from a haircut in Manchester around a year ago," writes the BBC, "he was startled by something that dropped out of the sky."

He became a rescuer of birds in Manchester.

We too learned how to catch them and help them. We did this several times last year [1, 2]. In many cases, no tools are needed, just meticulous handwork. Recently (this past week) a limping bird started visiting us, even sat at our doorstep. We don't know how to help this bird, as the underlying issue seems to be in the bones. All we can do is nourish this bird with good seeds, hoping it'll recover. █

Image source: Belinda had suffered a broken wing and nerve damage in her shoulder