original
Helping Birds in Manchester Recover From Injuries
"When writer Jack Chadwick was walking home from a haircut in Manchester around a year ago," writes the BBC, "he was startled by something that dropped out of the sky."
He became a rescuer of birds in Manchester.
We too learned how to catch them and help them. We did this several times last year [1, 2]. In many cases, no tools are needed, just meticulous handwork. Recently (this past week) a limping bird started visiting us, even sat at our doorstep. We don't know how to help this bird, as the underlying issue seems to be in the bones. All we can do is nourish this bird with good seeds, hoping it'll recover. █
Image source: Belinda had suffered a broken wing and nerve damage in her shoulder