Applications: Multiplexers, Jellyfin, Timeshift, and More

I have always been proud of my terminal workflow. It sometimes includes turning the terminal into a shareable web session. Screen was an integral part of my setup on every remote server, and Tmux powered my local machine with custom key bindings, plugins, and resurrect scripts. This setup worked well and was fast.

However, I noticed that a lot of time went into syncing dotfiles across machines, and I also got occupied with debugging, especially after updates. So, in search of a better solution, I tried Zellij, and after five minutes, I realized it was the solution.