news
Applications: Multiplexers, Jellyfin, Timeshift, and More
-
Make Use Of ☛ I replaced Tmux, Screen and my entire Terminal Workflow using a single Multiplexer
I have always been proud of my terminal workflow. It sometimes includes turning the terminal into a shareable web session. Screen was an integral part of my setup on every remote server, and Tmux powered my local machine with custom key bindings, plugins, and resurrect scripts. This setup worked well and was fast.
However, I noticed that a lot of time went into syncing dotfiles across machines, and I also got occupied with debugging, especially after updates. So, in search of a better solution, I tried Zellij, and after five minutes, I realized it was the solution.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ How to create a Jellyfin server with your media
Once you start a Jellyfin server and give it your personal media collection, you can start streaming it just like you would a regular streaming service. It doesn't cost a dime, and unlike competitors Plex and Emby, it's totally open source. Here's how to get started.
Choose a host device
Before you install a Jellyfin server, it's important you consider what you're going to install it on. This will depend on what you plan to do with it.
-
XDA ☛ Timeshift saved my Linux install after I broke it tweaking things I shouldn't have
Linux might sound better in terms of a more privacy-focused, open-source operating system, but it lacks a basic system restore feature available on Windows. I've used system restore to get out of peaky situations for decades, but Linux doesn't ship a default tool for it even now. It's partly due to the huge variety of Linux distros and also due to the notion that you can reinstall them if things go awfully wrong. If you use Linux on one machine, it's not a bad option. However, I use multiple systems and virtual machines, and reinstalling is a time-consuming process.
Ubuntu doesn't have a system restore point creation tool even in 2026, so I use Timeshift to add the same feature. It's available for all Linux distributions, takes minimal storage space, and can help you automate the system snapshot creation process, just as Windows does. Let's discuss why it's an essential tool if you use Linux.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ These 14 Linux commands helped me become a better troubleshooter
Using Linux, especially as a server, often means dealing with new errors and resolving them. Most of them are easy to fix with just a web search. But some errors may require that you do some digging. In this guide, I'm sharing some Linux commands that will help you diagnose and solve those kinds of Linux errors.