original
Scheduled Network Maintenance This Month and Next Month
Tonight at 23:00 (GMT) there will be maintenance, putting our uptime at risk. Quoting the host: "One of our circuit suppliers is carrying out emergency maintenance on connectivity between our Dublin and Telehouse data centres [...] Due to the diverse routing between these locations, we do not anticipate any service disruption as traffic will automatically select to alternative routes. However, those alternative routes will be at-risk during the maintenance window."
The same will happen again on March 13th, 2026. It'll start at 22:00 and will involve another link: "One of our circuit suppliers is carrying out scheduled maintenance on connectivity between our Slough and Dublin data centres as part of an ongoing network hardening programme. Due to the diverse routing between these locations, we do not anticipate any service disruption as traffic will automatically fail over to alternative routes. However, those alternative routes will be at-risk during the maintenance window."
Hopefully no downtimes or timeouts will be experienced by anybody. █
Image source: Cable for networking