Scheduled Network Maintenance This Month and Next Month

The February 21, 2026 release of DietPi v10.1 introduces new hardware support, expands the software catalog with the WhoDB database management tool, and includes a range of enhancements and bug fixes across supported single-board computers.

Coming less than three weeks after Ardour 9.0, the Ardour 9.2 release is here to introduce a couple of notable new features, like MIDI note chasing, allowing a long note in a MIDI track to start when the transport starts, and MIDI note duplication, allowing you to duplicate selected MIDI notes right after the end of the last note or to the next snap point after the last note.

KDE Plasma 6.6.1 improves the Custom Tiling feature to correctly respect key repeat, improves the Networks widget to show a more appropriate icon in the panel or system tray when Wi-Fi is disabled, and improves animation performance by leaning more heavily on the Wayland Presentation Time protocol.

Coming four months after Clonezilla Live 3.3, the Clonezilla Live 3.3.1 release is based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repository as of February 20th, 2026, and it’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series to ensure Clonezilla Live will run on newer hardware and support more devices.

Thunderbird 148 is here to improve accessibility in various tree views, add ‘Favorites’ as a destination for ‘Move To’ and ‘File’ buttons, add mail.openpgp.load_untested_gpgme_version to load an untested GPGME version, and expose NTLM as an available authentication method for EWS accounts.

Firefox 149 looks like a minor update that only introduces the long-anticipated native Split View feature, allowing users to view two web pages side-by-side in one tab. The Split View feature can be enabled by right-clicking on a tab, and you can also add a split view to a new group.

At the moment of writing, no less than six kernels are LTS (Long-Term Support), supported with security updates for up to six years, including Linux 5.10, Linux 5.15, Linux 6.1, Linux 6.6, Linux 6.12, and Linux 6.18.

Scheduled Network Maintenance This Month and Next Month

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 26, 2026



Tonight at 23:00 (GMT) there will be maintenance, putting our uptime at risk. Quoting the host: "One of our circuit suppliers is carrying out emergency maintenance on connectivity between our Dublin and Telehouse data centres [...] Due to the diverse routing between these locations, we do not anticipate any service disruption as traffic will automatically select to alternative routes. However, those alternative routes will be at-risk during the maintenance window."

The same will happen again on March 13th, 2026. It'll start at 22:00 and will involve another link: "One of our circuit suppliers is carrying out scheduled maintenance on connectivity between our Slough and Dublin data centres as part of an ongoing network hardening programme. Due to the diverse routing between these locations, we do not anticipate any service disruption as traffic will automatically fail over to alternative routes. However, those alternative routes will be at-risk during the maintenance window."

Hopefully no downtimes or timeouts will be experienced by anybody. █

Image source: Cable for networking