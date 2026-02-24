news
Games: Steam Next Fest, Heroic Games Launcher, Kitten Space Agency
-
Steam Next Fest - February 2026 is live with tons of demos | GamingOnLinux
Here we go again, a mad dash to play as many demos as possible with the Steam Next Fest - February 2026 event now live.
-
Get A Plague Tale: Innocence - Requiem, Evil West and more in the Focus Entertainment Humble Bundle | GamingOnLinux
Get some quality games from Focus Entertainment in the new Humble Bundle, all of them should work well on Linux / SteamOS too thanks to Proton.
-
Heroic Games Launcher 2.20.0 brings numerous important bug fixes | GamingOnLinux
Heroic Games Launcher is one of the best ways to run games from Epic Games Store, GOG and more on Linux / SteamOS - with a new v2.20.0 bug-fix release out now.
-
Kerbal Space Program spiritual successor Kitten Space Agency now has a Linux version | GamingOnLinux
Kitten Space Agency is a promising upcoming space simulation game that's pretty much a spiritual successor to Kerbal Space Program and now for Linux too. It's still very early days for the Linux builds, and for the game as a whole.