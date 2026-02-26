news
Content Management Systems (CMS): WordPress, Wikis, and Pure
Remkus de Vries ☛ Optimizing the WordPress REST API for Performance and Scalability
The WordPress REST API is a powerful tool for building custom WordPress-powered applications. It enables headless setups, mobile apps, third-party integrations, and increasingly, large parts of WordPress core itself. But it can also become a performance bottleneck if you treat it like a simple data pipe.
In this article, we’ll go beyond surface-level advice and look at how to properly optimize the WordPress REST API so your applications remain fast, secure, and scalable.
Ruben Schade ☛ Which wiki software to use?
I mentioned on Mastodon that everyone should have a family wiki. It’s a super useful way to maintain notes, thoughts, projects, ideas, links, and basically anything else you’d want to capture and share. This naturally generated a bunch of replies from people asking (a) which Wiki software I use, and (2) which I’d recommend.
Clara and I use MediaWiki for our public and private wikis. I have a lot of experience writing its markup, metadata, and templates thanks to being a Wikipedia contributor for two decades, as well as being a Whole Wheat Radio wheathead back in the day. It’s also a novelty having a wiki that looks like a Wikimedia site, so you can have a silly Cyclopedia of your own :).
Kev Quirk ☛ Introducing Pure Comments (and Pure Commons)
A few weeks ago I introduced Pure Blog a simple PHP based blogging platform that I've since moved to and I'm very happy. Once Pure Blog was done, I shifted my focus to start improving my commenting system. I ended that post by saying: [...]