news
KDE Plasma 6.6.1 Is Out to Improve Custom Tiling, Networks Widget, and More
KDE Plasma 6.6.1 improves the Custom Tiling feature to correctly respect key repeat, improves the Networks widget to show a more appropriate icon in the panel or system tray when Wi-Fi is disabled, and improves animation performance by leaning more heavily on the Wayland Presentation Time protocol.
This release also re-enables searching for Activities using KRunner and KRunner-powered searches, updates overall app ratings in Plasma Discover to match a simple average of the individual ratings, and improves the critically low power level notification on battery-powered devices.