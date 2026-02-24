Today marks two weeks since the release of Linux kernel 6.19 and the opening of the merge window for Linux kernel 7.0, which means that it is time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months, the first one being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’s Git tree.

The biggest change in Firefox 148 is the long-awaited AI kill switch feature, which is implemented in Settings as “AI Controls”, allowing you to completely disable all the AI features that had been included in the past few releases. Firefox’s AI features can be disabled entirely or selectively.

Highlights of GNU Octave 11 include a new search command for packages, an updated Java internal interface to be more memory-efficient, a completely revamped randi function, support for the roots function to accept only double or single input types, and a more accurate fzero function (1-2 eps when TolX is eps).

Coming less than three weeks after Ardour 9.0, the Ardour 9.2 release is here to introduce a couple of notable new features, like MIDI note chasing, allowing a long note in a MIDI track to start when the transport starts, and MIDI note duplication, allowing you to duplicate selected MIDI notes right after the end of the last note or to the next snap point after the last note.

The UP Board family combines Intel processors with a 40-pin expansion header routed through an onboard FPGA. The FPGA handles signal level shifting, pin multiplexing, switching, and direction control, allowing pins to operate as I2C, UART, PWM, or GPIO.

The SBC-ZETA-3950 uses the quad-core Intel Atom E3950 processor running at 1.6 GHz (2.0 GHz burst), with 2MB L2 cache and a 12W base power envelope.

KDE Plasma 6.6.1 Is Out to Improve Custom Tiling, Networks Widget, and More

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 24, 2026



KDE Plasma 6.6.1 improves the Custom Tiling feature to correctly respect key repeat, improves the Networks widget to show a more appropriate icon in the panel or system tray when Wi-Fi is disabled, and improves animation performance by leaning more heavily on the Wayland Presentation Time protocol.

This release also re-enables searching for Activities using KRunner and KRunner-powered searches, updates overall app ratings in Plasma Discover to match a simple average of the individual ratings, and improves the critically low power level notification on battery-powered devices.

