posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 24, 2026



Quoting: 5 of the most lightweight operating systems, ranked by download size —

Topping — or rather, bottoming — this list is KolibriOS, a fully graphical operating system that fits on a single 1.44MB floppy disk image. Read that again; I didn't say 144MB. I'm talking about an entire OS, complete with a desktop environment, text editor, image viewer, web browser, and over 30 games, in less space than a short email chain.

The secret is assembly language. Every line of KolibriOS, from its monolithic preemptive kernel (which itself is under 100 KB) to its drivers, is handwritten in FASM assembly. That level of care produces a system that boots in under five seconds flat and runs comfortably on just 8MB of RAM. It also supports modern niceties like FAT32, ext2/3/4, USB 2.0, TCP/IP networking, and HD audio, all from hardware requirements that most modern OSes would refuse to acknowledge.

KolibriOS is a joy to explore for its sheer audacity. Whether you are resurrecting ancient hardware, tinkering with embedded systems, or simply looking for operating systems you should try on your virtual machine to see how far minimalist computing can be pushed, this tiny hummingbird of an OS is worth every minute of your curiosity.