Ardour 9.2 Open-Source DAW Released with MIDI Note Chasing and Duplication
Coming less than three weeks after Ardour 9.0, the Ardour 9.2 release is here to introduce a couple of notable new features, like MIDI note chasing, allowing a long note in a MIDI track to start when the transport starts, and MIDI note duplication, allowing you to duplicate selected MIDI notes right after the end of the last note or to the next snap point after the last note.
Ardour 9.2 also introduces support for dragging multiple regions at the same time from the sources list into the editor, makes it easier to identify the channel and controller via MIDI CC lanes and tracks names, and implements the “normal” process for MIDI learn of cue triggering, along with a new button in Preferences to let you clear all current custom cue MIDI bindings.