Feb 26, 2026



GNOME 50 is a brilliant release - but I had to look twice to see why | ZDNET

I cannot remember the last time I installed a version of GNOME and got excited about the dramatic changes the developers made. The evolution of this Linux desktop has become a slow, prodding process.

That's not necessarily a bad thing.

GNOME has been very slow to change. The GNOME Shell we have today is very much the GNOME Shell we've always had. And that consistency delivers a level of familiarity that users can always count on.

However, that doesn't mean everything is boring on the GNOME update front.