The once beloved PCLinuxOS is back - and it's still a great Windows escape
Quoting: The once beloved PCLinuxOS is back - and it's still a great Windows escape | ZDNET —
Ten or so years ago, I remember a Linux distribution that was set to take the world by storm.
That distribution was PCLinuxOS. The goal was to be something any Windows user could log into and feel right at home. Back then, it wasn't nearly as easy to create/theme a desktop to look like whatever Windows iteration was popular, but developers and designers sure did try.
PCLinuxOS was the cream of the crop. For a while.
And then it seemed to vanish into the ether. It was still there, only it had fallen out of favor. If I had to guess why that happened, I would say it's probably due to the rise of distributions like Linux Mint and elementaryOS, both of which resemble the desktops for which users have become accustomed.