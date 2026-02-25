news
Thunderbird 148 Email Client Improves Accessibility in Various Tree Views
Thunderbird 148 is here to improve accessibility in various tree views, add ‘Favorites’ as a destination for ‘Move To’ and ‘File’ buttons, add mail.openpgp.load_untested_gpgme_version to load an untested GPGME version, and expose NTLM as an available authentication method for EWS accounts.
Starting with this release, Thunderbird switches Yahoo, AT/T, and AOL accounts to the more secure PKCE (Proof Key for Code Exchange) authentication protocol. Also, Thunderbird now removes read folders from the Unread Folders view.