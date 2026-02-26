BSD/Linux Kernel Space: Linux 7.0, 6.6, 6.12, and 6.18; ZFS and More

I've never been particularly number-inclined, and apparently I'm in good company, as Linux kernel creator Linus Torvalds has a similar issue. In a post announcing Linux 7.0 rc1, Torvalds is quick to point out that the major number release version doesn't necessarily mean it's the most exciting version of the Linux kernel yet.

"We have a new major number purely because I'm easily confused and not good with big numbers", says Torvalds (via The Register).

"We haven't done releases based on features (or on "stable vs unstable") for a long long time now. So that new major number does *not* mean that we have some big new exciting feature, or that we're somehow leaving old interfaces behind. It's the usual 'solid progress' marker, nothing more."