Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

renux - terminal-based bulk file renamer
renux is a tool with a text-based (terminal) user interface (TUI) that automates file renaming.
It simplifies this task with features like regex, placeholders, and text transformations, making it ideal for situations such as renaming photos, cleaning up download folders, or enforcing consistent naming conventions.
This is free and open source software.
CLOCTUI - TUI for CLOC
CLOCTUI is a terminal user interface (TUI) for the CLOC code analysis tool, built using the Textual framework.
CLOCTUI runs CLOC under the hood and then displays the results in an interactive table. It makes the results of CLOC much more pleasant to view, especially for large code bases.
This is free and open source software.
FLI - simplifies AWS VPC Flow Logs analysis
FLI is a powerful command-line tool that simplifies AWS VPC Flow Logs analysis with intuitive commands, smart filtering, and automatic annotations, turning raw network data into actionable insights in seconds.
This is free and open source software.
babi - text editor
babi is a console-based text editor.
This is free and open source software.
Chuwi CoreBook Air Plus running Linux: Specifications
This is a new series looking at the Chuwi CoreBook Air Plus running Linux. In this series I’ll examine every aspect of this laptop from a Linux perspective.
The Chuwi CoreBook Air Plus has a price of $629 (that’s not an affiliate link). There’s a $50 early bird discount available which brings the price down to $579. And Chuwi is offering LinuxLinks readers a 13% discount on the purchase price. Use the discount code LinuxAirPlus at the checkout. With both discounts applied, the price is $547.23. For UK readers, this means the laptop costs around £400. There’s also a 14-inch model available (the Chuwi Corebook Air) at a lower price.
I’ll use the inxi utility to delve into the technical specifications of the CoreBook Air Plus.
AppManager - install and uninstall AppImages
AppManager is a GTK/Libadwaita developed desktop utility in Vala that makes installing and uninstalling AppImages on Linux desktop painless.
It supports both SquashFS and DwarFS AppImage formats, features a seamless background auto-update process, and leverages zsync delta updates for efficient bandwidth usage. Double-click any .AppImage to open a macOS-style drag-and-drop window, just drag to install and AppManager will move the app, wire up desktop entries, and copy icons.
This is free and open source software.
tmuzika - Terminal music player for Linux
I seem to spend more of my time at the terminal. Using terminal-based software isn’t about nostalgia — it’s about efficiency, control, and reliability. It can be a serious productivity advantage.
Linux has lots of terminal-based music players. tmuzika falls into this category. It aims to offer quick and simple music playback directly in the terminal, with full keyboard control.
DevChron - TUI Pomodoro timer
DevChron is a lightweight TUI Pomodoro timer for Hyprland/Wayland, built with Rust and ratatui.
This is free and open source software.
QIDIStudio - 3D printer slicing software
QIDIStudio is a professional 3D printer slicing software，which is compatible with all printers and 3D printing filaments of QIDI Technology. Multi-platform support, simple inerface, easy to use, complate functions, easy to learn 3D printing.
QIDIStudio is based on BambuStudio by Bambu Lab, Bambu Studio is based on PrusaSlicer by Prusa Research, which is from Slic3r by Alessandro Ranellucci and the RepRap community.
This is free and open source software.
bfree - human-friendly view of Linux memory and swap
bfree is a human-friendly view of Linux memory and swap. Inspired by tools like btop, bfree gives you memory and swap stats in a clean one-line summary.
bfree is a lightweight Rust CLI that provides a clearer, human-oriented view of Linux memory and swap usage.
It keeps the speed and simplicity of free while improving readability and presenting practical memory semantics by default.
This is free and open source software.
Vanta - application launcher for Wayland
Vanta is a scriptable application launcher and command palette for Wayland.
Traditional application launchers are often bloated, slow, or ugly. Vanta is built differently. It leverages Rust for instant startup times and uses a transparent, borderless UI designed specifically for Wayland compositors like Hyprland and Sway.
Vanta is also deeply scriptable — if your script can output JSON, Vanta can run it. Calculate math, control Spotify, fetch weather, or manage Docker containers without ever leaving your keyboard.
This is free and open source software.
SST - build full-stack apps
SST is a framework that makes it easy to build modern full-stack applications on your own infrastructure.
SST v3 uses a new engine for deploying SST apps. It uses Pulumi and Terraform, as opposed to CDK and CloudFormation.
What makes SST different is that your entire app is defined in code — in a single sst.config.ts file. This includes databases, buckets, queues, Stripe webhooks, or any one of 150+ providers.
This is free and open source software.