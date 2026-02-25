Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

This is a new series looking at the Chuwi CoreBook Air Plus running Linux. In this series I’ll examine every aspect of this laptop from a Linux perspective.

The Chuwi CoreBook Air Plus has a price of $629 (that’s not an affiliate link). There’s a $50 early bird discount available which brings the price down to $579. And Chuwi is offering LinuxLinks readers a 13% discount on the purchase price. Use the discount code LinuxAirPlus at the checkout. With both discounts applied, the price is $547.23. For UK readers, this means the laptop costs around £400. There’s also a 14-inch model available (the Chuwi Corebook Air) at a lower price.

I’ll use the inxi utility to delve into the technical specifications of the CoreBook Air Plus.