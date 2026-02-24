news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 24, 2026



Quoting: Fedora Pocketblue Remix is an atomic Linux distro for mobile devices (phones and tablets) - Liliputing —

Fedora Pocketblue Remix is a mobile Linux distribution designed to let you run Fedora on a smartphone or tablet. But unlike most mobile Linux distros, Pocketblue is an atomic distro.

In a nutshell, that means it’s an operating system that’s harder to break because of the way updates are installed. Basically, new package updates are either fully installed or not installed at all – if something breaks during installation, the OS will just default to using the old version of any given package. And that should make Fedora Pocketblue Remix a relatively robust option… if you’ve got one of the handful of devices that the operating system supports.