Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

LazyCelery - monitor and manage Celery workers and tasks - LinuxLinks
LazyCelery is a terminal UI for monitoring and managing Celery workers and tasks, inspired by lazydocker and lazygit.
This is free and open source software.
ApiSnip - trim OpenAPI specifications - LinuxLinks
ApiSnip is a terminal user interface (TUI) tool for trimming OpenAPI specifications down to size.
Apisnip allows you to interactively select which endpoints to keep in your API specification, making it easy to generate smaller, focused API surfaces.
This is free and open source software.
netshow - interactive, process-aware network monitoring - LinuxLinks
netshow is an interactive, process-aware network monitoring for your terminal.
This is free and open source software.
Sidekiq - simple efficient background jobs for Ruby - LinuxLinks
Sidekiq offers simple, efficient background jobs for Ruby.
Sidekiq is a popular, high-performance background job processing framework for Ruby, commonly used in Ruby on Rails applications to handle tasks asynchronously (e.g., sending emails, data processing) without delaying web requests.
Sidekiq uses threads to handle many jobs at the same time in the same process. Sidekiq can be used by any Ruby application.
This is free and open source software.
MapWizard - tool for osu! beatmap editing - LinuxLinks
MapWizard is a modern tool for osu! beatmap editing, designed to streamline your workflow with features like hitsound transfer, metadata management, auto combo color generation, and map cleaning.
The goal of the project is to make mapping easier and more efficient for everyone. Whether you’re copying hitsounds, standardizing metadata in your mapset to make it consistent for the Ranked Section or just mapping for fun, MapWizard has you covered.
This is free and open source software.
MARKTerm - render Markdown in a terminal - LinuxLinks
Markterm is a library and program to render Markdown to a terminal. It’s inspired by Glow and implemented using Markd.
It can also render Markdown to Markdown.
This is free and open source software.
HelixNotes - local-first Markdown note-taking app - LinuxLinks
HelixNotes is a local-first markdown note-taking app built with Tauri, SvelteKit, and Rust.
Your notes are stored as standard Markdown files on your local filesystem. No cloud, no lock-in.
This is free and open source software.
Trix Player - Linux music player built with Rust - LinuxLinks
Linux offers a wide variety of terminal-based music players, but there are still many we haven’t covered on LinuxLinks. Or I should say that new entrants come thick and fast.
Trix Player (or Trix) is billed as a lightweight, high-performance music player written in Rust. Aimed at Linux users who favor the terminal, it delivers a clean, text-based user interface (TUI), efficient vim-style keyboard navigation, and minimal resource consumption.