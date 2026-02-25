news
It's FOSS ☛ Master the Essential Keyboard Shortcuts in GNU/Linux Mint to Feel Like a Pro User
I am sharing some essential shortcuts to get you started. I will also briefly share how you can set custom shortcuts for all actions.
John Goerzen ☛ John Goerzen: Screen Power Saving in the GNU/Linux Console
I just made up a Debian trixie setup that has no need for a GUI. In fact, I rarely use the text console either. However, because the machine is dual boot and also serves another purpose, it’s connected to my main monitor and KVM switch.
The monitor has three inputs, and when whatever display it’s set to goes into powersave mode, it will seek out another one that’s active and automatically switch to it.
You can probably see where this is heading: it’s really inconvenient if one of the inputs never goes into powersave mode. And, of course, it wastes energy.
RIPE ☛ When ToR Instability Collapses Cross-Rack Redundancy Without Breaching SLA
In many small and mid-scale deployments, cross-rack redundancy exists logically but not structurally. Replicas are distributed across racks, ToRs are independent, and SLA dashboards remain green. The design appears resilient.
The underlying assumption is that placing replicas in different racks creates separate failure domains. In single-homed designs, that assumption only holds while each rack switch remains stable.
Linuxize ☛ chown Cheatsheet
Quick reference for changing file and directory ownership with chown in Linux
Linux Hint ☛ How to Turn an Old PC into a NAS Using Ubuntu Server (Complete Guide)
A friend of mine texted me that he was going to throw away an old PC. I bought it from him and decided that I was going to turn this thing into a NAS because the kind of work I do requires me to use 2-3 computers, sometimes 4.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Android Studio on Fedora 43
If you are a developer running Fedora 43 and want to build Android applications, setting up Android Studio is your first critical step. This guide walks you through everything — from system prerequisites to launching your first project — using two proven installation methods: Snap and the official tar.gz archive.
ID Root ☛ How To Install FreeRADIUS on Fedora 43
Network security starts with knowing exactly who is connecting to your infrastructure. A compromised shared Wi-Fi password, an unauthorized VPN login, or an unverified device plugged into a managed switch — each of these is a real-world threat that centralized AAA (Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting) solves cleanly.
ID Root ☛ How To Install KeePassXC on Fedora 43
Passwords are the first line of defense between your accounts and the rest of the world. Yet most people still reuse them, scribble them on sticky notes, or store them in plain text files. That stops today.
Rob Knight ☛ Notes on Setting up Forgejo on Coolify with SSH
For reasons that I'll write about on another post, I had occasion to setup my own instance of Forgejo - "a self-hosted lightweight software forge", aka "We have GitHub at home". Despite having an install of Coolify on one of my servers which should have made this one-click, it was significantly more clicks than that.