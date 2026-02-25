I just made up a Debian trixie setup that has no need for a GUI. In fact, I rarely use the text console either. However, because the machine is dual boot and also serves another purpose, it’s connected to my main monitor and KVM switch.

The monitor has three inputs, and when whatever display it’s set to goes into powersave mode, it will seek out another one that’s active and automatically switch to it.

You can probably see where this is heading: it’s really inconvenient if one of the inputs never goes into powersave mode. And, of course, it wastes energy.